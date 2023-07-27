Florida's back-to-school sales tax holiday continues through Aug. 6

The start of the 2023-24 school year is rapidly approaching here in Levy County.
And if your student(s) is still in need of some last-minute school supplies, now is the time to do it during Florida’s 2023 back-to-school sales tax holiday.
The sales tax holiday kicked off Monday and will continue through Sunday, Aug. 6.
According to the Florida Department of Revenue, items exempt from sales tax during this period includes:
Learning aids and jigsaw puzzles selling for $30 or less
Most school supplies selling for $50 or less
Clothing, footwear and accessories selling for $100 or less
Computers and related accessories selling for $1,500 or less (when purchased for non-commercial and personal use)
For more information about the back-to-school sales tax holiday, as well as all other sales tax holidays in Florida, visit https://floridarevenue.com/Pages/SalesTax Holidays.aspx.
To find a full list of the qualifying items, visit https://floridarevenue.com/backtoschool.
