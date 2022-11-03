WILLISTON — For those who have or might be interested in participating in diving, there’s a relatively new business in the Williston community that is offering all the knowledge and supplies needed to get someone prepared for the sport.
This somewhat new company is Florida Springs Scuba. The full-service dive shop is located in the downtown area of Williston and is owned by husband and wife, Kevin Tate and Toby Keith. Tate holds the title of instructor trainer while Keith is a instructor.
The two recently welcomed a number of guests within the community to their dive shop for an open house and anniversary celebration on Oct. 27. This celebration was presented by the Williston Area Chamber of Commerce.
Florida Springs Scuba celebrated its one-year anniversary during a two-hour event that featured refreshments, food and a raffle for prizes.
“It’s overwhelming,” Keith said when referring to the support at the event. “We’ve wanted to be a part of the community for a long time.”
The dive shop offers everything from dive equipment to Florida Springs Scuba shirts and hats. Additionally, Keith said their goal is to “take fear and mystery out of diving.”
Florida Springs Scuba also offers dive training and tours not just in some of the several freshwater springs around the area, but also saltwater, as well. Keith called it “sweet and salty.”
The dive shop is located at 127 E. Noble Ave. and is open Tuesday-Sunday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. To learn more about dive training and prices, folks can visit www.florida springsscuba.com. They are also on social media, as well. Facebook: @Florida Springs Scuba. Instagram: @floridaspringsscuba.
