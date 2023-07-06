Florida Department of Health issues statewide mosquito-borne illness advisory

The Florida Department of Health (DOH) has issued a statewide mosquito-borne illness advisory after four confirmed and recovered local cases of malaria were found in Sarasota County.
These individuals have since been treated and have recovered, according to the DOH.
In Florida, Malaria is transmitted through infected Anopheles mosquitoes. The department of health says the cause of malaria in these cases has been identified as the Plasmodium vivax species. Effective treatment is readily available through hospitals and other health care providers. Individuals in this area with symptoms of fever, chills, sweats, nausea/vomiting and headache should seek immediate medical attention.
The DOH encourages residents around the state to take precautions that include: Applying bug spray, avoiding areas with high mosquito populations and wearing long pants and shirts when possible – especially during sunrise and sunset when mosquitos are most active.
The department of health also suggests that the public remain diligent when it comes to personal mosquito protection efforts by remembering to “drain and cover.”
Below are some tips recommended by the DOH.
Drain standing water to keep mosquitos from multiplying.
Drain water from garbage cans, house gutters, buckets, pool covers, coolers, toys, flowerpots, or any other containers where sprinkler or rainwater has collected.
Discard old tires, drums, bottles, cans, pots and pans, broken appliances and other items that aren’t being used.
Empty and clean birdbaths and pet’s water bowls at least once or twice a week.
Protect boats and vehicles from rain with tarps that don’t accumulate water.
Maintain swimming pools and keep appropriately chlorinated. Empty plastic swimming pools when not in use.
- Cover doors and windows with screens to keep mosquitoes out of your house.
Repair broken screening on windows, doors, porches and patios.
Cover skin with clothing or appropriate repellent.
Clothing: Wear shoes, socks, and long pants and long-sleeves. This type of protection may be necessary for people who must work in areas where mosquitoes are present.
Repellent: Apply mosquito repellent appropriately. Always use repellents according to the label. Repellents with DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus, para-menthane-diol, 2-undecanone, and IR3535 are effective. Use mosquito netting to protect children younger than 2 months old.
To see some tips on repellent use and to learn more about mosquito-born diseases, visit the department of health’s website at www.floridahealth.gov.
