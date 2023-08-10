Fix Them All seeks sponsors for Frist annual Tri-County Chili Cook-off

CHIEFLAND — Fix Them All is currently looking for sponsors for the First annual Tri-County Chili Cook-off.
The event is scheduled to take place Saturday, Nov. 11, at the Chiefland Farmers Flea Market, with all proceeds from the chili cook-off benefiting the nonprofit organization.
Fix Them All is based in Gainesville and provides low-cost spaying and neutering to those who might not have the funds to fix their animals.
While the event is still a few months away, Fix Them All is accepting sponsorships for the chili cook-off now.
According to an event flyer the Levy Citizen received, there are three sponsorship levels for the event. It is broken down below.
The Big Fix ($1,000)
Get your company name on the event banner and all promotions. Name one chili judge and four event wristbands.
Be The Solution ($500)
Acknowledgement plaque, name on banner and four wristbands
It’s Hip to Snip ($250)
Acknowledgement plaque and two wristbands
Neuter is Cuter ($100)
Framed thank-you certificate and two wristbands
Donate a gift basket to raffle
Thank you certificate and acknowledgment of donor at raffle
All sponsors will be thanked at the event and featured in social media posts.
As for the actual cook-off, the event is open to all individuals, businesses, civic groups, churches and restaurants, according to the flyer. There is a $20 entry fee.
Those participating are asked to bring a tent, equipment, 2 to 3 gallons of chili and any sides needed. A space will be provided for your 1010 booth.
A full list of instructions will be emailed to the participant(s) after they register.
The awards for the cook-off are seen below.
People’s Choice Awards
Best Chili
Best Booth
Judged Awards for Best Chili
First place ($350)
Second place ($100)
Third place ($50)
To register or be a sponsor for the cook-off, email letsfixthemall@gmail.com.
