Fix Them All seeks contestants for Frist Annual Tri-County Chili Cook-off

CHIEFLAND — Fix Them All is currently looking for contestants for its Frist Annual Tri-County Chili Cook-off.
Twenty chili cooks our needed for the contest, which is set to take place on Saturday, Nov. 11 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Chiefland Farmers Flea Market. There is an entry fee of $20.
There will be People’s Choice Awards for best chili and best booth as well as judged awards for best chili. First place for best chili will receive $350, second place gets $100 and third place receives $50.
To register for the contest, email letsfixthemall@gmail.com.
Fix Them All is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in Gainesville that provides low-cost spaying and neutering to those who might not have the funds to fix their animals.
All proceeds from the cook-off will support the organization’s spay and neuter program. Over 9,000 pets are fixed and counting...
