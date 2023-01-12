Fire the cannons

TRENTON — The smell of gunpowder and the sound of cannons will soon fill the air at Otter Springs Park and Campground.
The Sixth Annual Raid of Otter Springs is set for this weekend in Trenton. Hosted by ForVets veteran support organization and co-hosted by the Seventh Bridge Sons of Confederate Veterans and the First Bridge Prov. Army of the Confederate States, the event gets underway Friday with educational day for students and continues through the weekend with three different reenactments scheduled as well as several other activities.
The battle reenactments will recreate the engagements of the Cedar Keys Raid.
“Last year, we had around 400 reenactors,” Clement Lindsey, organizer of the event, said in a phone interview.
The recreation of The Battle of Levyville will get things underway Saturday morning at 10 a.m. Then, that afternoon will be the recreation of the Clay’s Landing battle at 2 p.m.
Lindsey said the “major” battle, The Battle of Station Number Four, is set for Sunday at 2 p.m.
“They (reenactors) get to have a good time and do a lot of reenacting out there,” Lindsey said.
While in groups, Lindsey said the students will have the opportunity to visit the different camps that will be set up at the park and campground as part of the educational day.
“The reenactors tell them what it was like back in the 1860s,” he said.
Lindsey said ladies dressed as town people will also show the students how they cook and do additional tasks, as well.
Other activities scheduled for the weekend include a Ladies’ Tea on Saturday as well as the Saturday night ball in the main campground lodge building. Furthermore, church services are also set to take place Sunday morning.
Lindsey said the services are held by the preacher “in the open” unless there is inclement weather.
“He likes it out in the open just like the old days,” Lindsey said.
According to Lindsey, there will also be about 10 vendors set up selling food and crafts as well as “displays” put out for the general public to see. Occasionally, the women may also sell sweets, too.
There is a $5 admission fee to get into the event this weekend. Children age 7 and younger are free. Veterans with an ID are also free.
All proceeds collected will help the efforts of ForVets Inc. and the Camp Valor Project.
“It’s growing,” Lindsey said of the raid. “It’s growing every year. I’m real proud of it.”
