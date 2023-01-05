"Fins & Flights" event to take place Friday in Cedar Key

CEDAR KEY — After a hiatus of two years, the Cedar Key Dolphin Project is ready to welcome supporters and colleagues to a special evening of entertainment, information, libations and tastes at “Fins & Flights,” an evening celebration on Friday, Jan. 6 at Cedar Key’s 83 West & 29 North restaurants on Dock Street.
The event, hosted by the restaurants, in partnership with Copp Brewery & Winery, will begin at 7 p.m. Tickets are now available in person at 83 West or online at http://www.83westcedar key.com/ckdp-fins-flights.
Featured at the event will be beer and wine tastings presented by Copp Brewery and Winery, paired with small plate selections by Chef Jordan Keeton. Each ticket will include 10 tastings both of beverages and foods, plus 10 raffle chances for locally-sponsored interactive experiences, which range from water adventures to exciting land excursions and more. Items of locally-produced art and other selections also will be available. Information on CKDP’s ongoing research will be presented.
Musical entertainment will be provided by Gainesville’s Weeds of Eden Band, a group of musicians who play throughout Florida. They formed together in 1994 to play original bio-regional music, folk and rock, Celtic tunes and pirate songs.
“Our original songs are about Florida’s paradise, or ironic observations about our fellow travelers in these weird and wonderful times,” they’ve said.
Their music has been described as “folk-rock over a world beat foundation,” or ”percussive, intellectual earth-rock.” They may even throw in a pirate or cowboy tune or two. Welcoming cello music for the first part of the event upstairs will be provided by Cedar Key’s, Lisa Mitchell.
All proceeds from this event will benefit Cedar Key Dolphin Project, a 501(C) (3) organization, and its summer field season research. CKDP was founded to conserve the bottlenose dolphins of Cedar Key and the surrounding Nature Coast through research, collaboration and education. The dolphins of Cedar Key hold a wealth of information and may provide valuable information on the health of the ecosystem of the Gulf of Mexico.
Dolphins are a long-lived species, and as a result, are suited to long-term studies. Information about the research and the individual researchers is available at the organization’s website: cedarkeydolphinproject.org and through its Facebook page: Cedar Key Dolphin Project.
Dr. Stefanie Gazda, founder of the organization, first came to Cedar Key in 2001 as a Master’s student at the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth, under the guidance of Richard Connor, a noted dolphin researcher, in order to study the feeding behavior seen in this area.
This driver-barrier behavior was the first documented case of a division of labor with role specialization in a marine mammal. Gazda went on to complete her PhD work on these dolphins and established Cedar Key Dolphin Project to further the research and conservation of the species.
Several successful research seasons have been completed, documenting several hundred distinct individuals in the Cedar Key dolphin population, as well as revealing data about the animals. Staff for the summer research terms have been a diverse group of marine biologists and students from universities in several countries. CKDP receives funding from no university, and, with the exception of small grants over the years, local fundraising efforts support the summer research entirely, providing food, lodging and small stipends to the researchers, many of whom have gone on to exciting marine mammal research and employment internationally.
