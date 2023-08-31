FHP seeks information in hit-and-run crash involving Williston bicyclist

The Florida Highway Patrol is asking for the public’s help in regards to a recent hit-and-run crash in Alachua County that involved a Williston bicyclist.
According to an FHP release, the accident occurred at approximately 10:20 p.m. on Aug. 10.
The release states that a vehicle, unknown make or model, being driven by an unidentified person was heading south on U.S. Highway 41, close to SW 139th Ave. Meanwhile, the bicyclist, who was identified as a 25-year-old female, was also traveling on U.S. Highway 41, in front of the car.
According to the release, the vehicle ended up hitting the bicycle and the girl roughly 50 feet north of SW 139th Ave. The car fled the scene.
The female bicyclist sustained serious injured as a result of the collision, according to the release, and was taken to UF Health Shands.
Anyone who may have information about the driver and vehicle should call the FHP Regional Communications Center at 1-800-387-1290 or any Crime Stoppers.
The FHP also says that the car may have damage to its right front and could possibly have a broken mirror on the passenger side.
