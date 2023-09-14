Feeling the heat of unemployment? Cool off with hot new opportunities at regional fall job fair

OCALA — CareerSource Citrus Levy Marion will hold a Marion County Job Fair on Wednesday, Sept. 27, ideal for those who hope to “Fall” into a cool new career.
The free event will take place from 3-5 p.m. at the College of Central Florida’s Klein Conference Center, 3001 SW College Road in Ocala. It is open to any job seeker in the Citrus, Levy and Marion counties’ region.
As of Sept. 6, representatives from the following businesses – all with immediate jobs to fill – plan to attend:
ABCO Transportation
Best Buy/Geek Squad
Chick-fil-A Ocala
Citrus County Board of County Commissioners
Citrus County Sheriff’s Office
City of Ocala
Dollar Tree Distribution
Evergreen Private Care
FedEx Ground
Fidelity Manufacturing
InTec (Gibson Electric)
Florida Department of Corrections
Marion County Public Schools
On Top of the World
Owens Corning
Rank Quality Restaurants
Right at Home Nature Coast
Salvation Army
TimberRidge Center for Rehabilitation and Healing
Tri-Eagle Sales
World Equestrian Center.
Rusty Skinner, CEO of CareerSource Citrus Levy Marion, said that now is the perfect season to secure good, gainful employment.
“Right now, our unemployment rate is low while at the same time, businesses are actively hiring, so job seekers have the advantage,” Skinner said. “There is no better time to meet in person with hiring managers and you can do that in one place, on one day, at no charge.”
Those planning to attend should bring printed copies of their resume and be prepared for on-the-spot job interviews. Appropriate attire is required: no flip-flops or casual sandals, t-shirts, shorts, jeans with rips or holes, or anything too tight, short, revealing or with profane language.
Candidates interested in updating their resume, preparing a 30-second “elevator speech”’ highlighting their skills and experience, and/or sharpening interview skills are encouraged to visit one of CareerSource CLM’s career centers for fee-free staff assistance. The centers are open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 2703 NE 14th St., Ocala; 683 S. Adolph Point, Lecanto; and 2175 NW 11th Dr., Chiefland.
For more information about the job fair, updates on participating businesses, and/or to register online, visit careersourceclm.com/event/marion-county -job-fair/ or call 800-434-5627.
