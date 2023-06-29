Feeding NE Florida merges with Bread of the Mighty

GAINESVILLE — Feeding Northeast Florida (FNEFL) recently announced its merger with Bread of the Mighty.
The Gainesville-based food bank has served five counties in North Central Florida for more than 35 years. The transaction between the two organizations was completed on May 1.
This merger is part of a nine-county realignment project spearheaded by Feeding America.
As part of the realignment, FNEFL has assumed operational oversight for three of the counties formerly served by Bread of the Mighty, including Alachua, Gilchrist and Levy Counties.
In addition, FNEFL will assume responsibility for Union County, which was previously supported by Florida Gateway Food Bank.
This merger expands FNEFL’s service area to a total of 12 counties across North Florida. Other counties previously served by Bread of the Mighty are now managed by Second Harvest of the Big Bend.
Operations in Gainesville will continue as an independent food bank under the Bread of the Mighty namesake, now as a branch of Feeding Northeast Florida.
“Since Feeding Northeast Florida’s formation in 2014, our mission has been to alleviate hunger and build stronger, more resilient communities,” Susan King, President & CEO of Feeding Northeast Florida, said in a news release. “With this merger, together, we will reach more individuals and families in need, strengthen our distribution network and advocate for lasting solutions to address the root causes of hunger.”
For more information, including how to become an agency partner, volunteer opportunities or where to find food, visit breadofthemighty.org. Additional details about Feeding Northeast Florida can be found at feedingnefl.org.
