FDOT looking to form community working group in relation to U.S. Highway 19 PD&E study

CHIEFLAND — The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) is currently working on putting together a community working group that pertains to a Project Development & Environment (PD&E) study along one of arguably Levy County’s busiest highways.
According to Tracy Hisler-Pace, FDOT communications manager, the PD&E study is being done to “establish and maintain free-flow traffic conditions” within the county along U.S. Highway 19.
The FDOT is creating the CWG to seek “in-depth feedback regarding local priorities, concerns and considerations relative to U.S. (Highway) 19 and the surrounding roadways,” according to Hisler-Pace.
“This group will provide feedback in addition to what was collected at kick-off meetings held in February 2022,” she said in an email response.
Hisler-Pace said the CWG will get together with FDOT project staff during a short series of “in-depth meetings”, where they will become familiar with the project and the data the staff have collected to this point.
After these meetings, the CWG will then separate into small groups alongside the project staff to work together “on community priorities, concerns, enhancement opportunities/needs, and eventually, potential solutions to compare to a no-build alternative,” according to Hisler-Pace.
As for CWG members, Hisler-Pace said these individuals will be recommended by local leaders “to represent a good cross-section of the community.”
According to Hisler-Pace, The FDOT has already begun contacting several city/county officials for suggestions.
Additionally, Hisler-Pace said that a date and time for the initial meeting have not been set, yet.
More information regarding the study can be found at www.nflroads.com/US19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.