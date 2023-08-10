FDOH-Levy: Take necessary precautions during heat advisory

The Florida Department of Health in Levy County is recommending citizens take the needed precautions and follow safety measures during the current heat advisory.
The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory forecasting high temperatures and humidity that pose health risks.
"FDOH-Levy recognizes the importance of raising awareness and promoting measures to ensure the safety of residents during extreme weather conditions," the FDOH-Levy said in a news release.
The FDOH-Levy suggests residents follow these safety measures listed below in order to reduce the risk of heat-related illnesses and emergencies.
Stay hydrated
Drink plenty of water and avoid excessive consumption of caffeine or alcohol, as they can lead to dehydration.
Stay cool
Avoid direct sunlight and long exposure to the sun. Spend time in air-conditioned environments. If you do not have access to air conditioning, consider visiting public buildings or public spaces with shade.
Wear lightweight, loose-fitting, and light-colored clothing to help your body regulate its temperature. Protect your head and face with a wide-brimmed hat and use sunscreen to prevent sunburn. Minimize outdoor activities during the hottest parts of the day. If you must be outside, take frequent breaks in shaded areas and avoid strenuous physical exertion.
Check on vulnerable individuals
Keep an eye on elderly neighbors, young children, and individuals with pre-existing health conditions, as they are more susceptible to heat-related illnesses. Ensure they have access to a cool environment and sufficient hydration.
Never leave children, vulnerable individuals, or pets unattended in vehicle
Temperatures inside a parked car can rise rapidly, even with the windows slightly open, and can be life-threatening.
"FDOH-Levy urges everyone to remain vigilant and look out for one another during this heat advisory," the news release said. "By following these safety measures, we can collectively reduce the risk of heat-related illnesses and emergencies."
For the latest information on the heat advisory, the FDOH-Levy says to follow the National Weather Service or your local news.
For more information about heat-related health issues, visit flhealth.gov.
