WILLISTON — The Florida Department of Health in Levy County and the City of Williston have teamed up to offer free blood pressure self-monitoring classes to citizens in Williston and surrounding areas.
Four classes are scheduled for April through July. All four will take place at Williston City Hall, 50 NW Main St, Williston, FL, 32696.
A breakdown of the classes is as follows:
Class 1: Blood Pressure Introduction: Monday, April 17 (6 p.m. to 7 p.m.)
Class 2: Dietary Approaches to Managing Hypertension and Reducing Sodium Intake: Monday, May 15 (6 p.m. to 7 p.m.)
Class 3: Shopping, Preparing and Cooking Food for Better Blood Pressure Management: Monday, June 19 (6 p.m. to 7 p.m.)
Class 4: Heart Healthy Eating for Life: Monday, July 17 (6 p.m. to 7 p.m.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.