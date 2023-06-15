On June 1, Quincey Farms II hosted a heat safety training for its 35 farm workers. The program was presented by UF Health with the assistance of UF/IFAS Extension, Levy County.
The workers received polyester long sleeve shirts with the UF Health logo, sunscreen and large brimmed hats. During the training, they discussed the importance of sunscreen, hydration, skin protection, proper clothing, and most importantly, signs and treatments of heat stress.
Heat stress is a major issue in the agricultural industry, especially in Florida’s heat and humidity. Farm workers put themselves at risk every day they are in the field. They are subject to passing out, vomiting, dizziness, headache, and even chronic illnesses like kidney disease and failure.
In the state of Florida, heat safety training for farm workers is completely optional and farmers receive no form of compensation, according to OSHA (Occupational Safety and Health Administration). Farmers are required, however, to follow federal regulations for their employees, like having a safe work environment and immediate access to safe drinking water.
States may also adopt their own private plans in accordance with federal laws and OSHA approval for worker protection. Florida does not have a state specific plan or heat stress regulations like other states do. There have been calls for a Florida bill to officially protect workers under heat conditions, but it remains stationary in the Legislature.
The importance of these trainings must not be understated. For these workers, this is their main source of income. So, taking water breaks and applying sunscreen is not a top priority. This training reminds them how essential sun protection is.
Many people might not even consider all the different factors farm workers have to protect themselves against. Their age, weight, gender, pregnant women, stomach contents, clothing, cloud coverage, humidity, wind, time of day, pesticide residue, wildlife, existing medical conditions, and an individual’s heat tolerance are all factors they must be familiar with to remain safe in the fields.
These trainings might be the first time they have heard of heat stress and the damage it causes. Educating our workers keeps them safe, and Levy County farmers are doing their part to protect and educate them. It may not prevent all heat-related work injuries, but education and prevention are the most effective and important steps in any operation or workplace to ensure safety.
