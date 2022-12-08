FANNING SPRINGS — A handful of people gathered at Fanning Springs State Park Saturday to celebrate the park’s 29th birthday.
The event took place at the picnic area, where folks had the chance to explore the area on a guided hike with a ranger, learn about different opportunities with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), as well as learn some information about Friends of Manatee Springs State Park and the Environmental Protection Department of Alachua County. And of course, there was also a chance to enjoy some cake, too.
“We decided we wanted to do something for the park,” Bryan Summerlin, assistant park manager at Fanning Springs State Park, said. “We wanted to try and get our events and all rolling back again. Get past the last couple of years. This was a good opportunity.”
“Anytime we have that opportunity to promote the parks, we should take that chance because it’s all about protection and education,” he said.
As part of Saturday’s birthday festivities, a new addition was also added out in front of the park’s sign off of U.S. Highway 19. Four sturgeon sculptures can now be seen in front of the Fanning Springs State Park sign heading south towards Chiefland.
“We decided we wanted to do a little bit more,” Summerlin said of the choice to tie in the sculptures with the park’s birthday. “It was perfect timing to get the scenescape installed as well as celebrate the 29th birthday since December 3 is the actual birthday that this property was bought by the state of Florida.”
Summerlin said a few years ago, a “similar scenescape” was created at the front of Manatee Springs State Park (the sister park of Fanning).
“Our CSO Tom McMahon is our secretary for Citizen Sport Organization,” he said. “And he’s the one who did the artwork, and he’s like, ‘I would love to be able to do something for Fanning Springs.’”
Summerlin said that’s when the idea of a sturgeon ultimately came about, given people also visit the park to get a glimpse of the jumping fish in addition to seeing manatees.
Summerlin said the sculptures are made out of aluminum. Additionally, there are also future plans to add some scenescape on the other side of the sign coming from Chiefland to Fanning Springs. Some possible ideas include white-tailed deer, squirrels, etc.
“There’s all kinds of animals that we’re looking to get into,” he said. “We want to work it for what’s going to be good for this park.”
Furthermore, Summerlin said researchers from universities as well as other agencies do a lot of studies on the freshwater turtles inside the park, too.
“They kind of say this is really more of a nursey for the turtles,” he said. “So I think that would be a good one to really start focusing on for the upcoming birthday.”
Summerlin encourages folks to visit FloridaStateParks.org to learn about upcoming events that are set to take place at the park and more.
“Fanning Springs has been here a long time,” he said. “And ever since first man found it, it has been a recreational site. (A) site for trade and travel and just plain having fun. That’s where we’re at now.”
Fanning Springs State Park is located at 18020 NW U.S. Highway 19 in Fanning Springs. The park can also be reached at 352-463-3420.
