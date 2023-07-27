Entries for 2024 Old Florida Celebration of the Arts Design Contest due by Aug. 1

The theme for this year’s Old Florida Celebration of the Arts’ annual Design Contest is “Feathered Friends.”

 Courtesy of: Cedar Key Arts Center

CEDAR KEY — The deadline to submit entries for the 2024 Old Florida Celebration of the Arts Design Contest is rapidly approaching.

Two digital images per artist can be submitted via email to CedarKeyArtsFestival@gmail.com. Entries are due by Tuesday, Aug. 1. The theme for this year’s contest is “Feathered Friends”.

All medium is accepted, with the winning artwork being featured on posters, postcards and other promotional materials for the Old Florida Celebration of the Arts festival, set for April 6-7, 2024.

The winning artist will also have his or her application and booth fees waives, if partaking in the festival.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription
There are no services available.