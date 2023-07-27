Entries for 2024 Old Florida Celebration of the Arts Design Contest due by Aug. 1

CEDAR KEY — The deadline to submit entries for the 2024 Old Florida Celebration of the Arts Design Contest is rapidly approaching.
Two digital images per artist can be submitted via email to CedarKeyArtsFestival@gmail.com. Entries are due by Tuesday, Aug. 1. The theme for this year’s contest is “Feathered Friends”.
All medium is accepted, with the winning artwork being featured on posters, postcards and other promotional materials for the Old Florida Celebration of the Arts festival, set for April 6-7, 2024.
The winning artist will also have his or her application and booth fees waives, if partaking in the festival.
