End of gas-tax holiday sees prices at the pump in Florida increasing

Florida’s state gas tax holiday ended Tuesday. And now, prices at the pump are expected to rise this week, according to the AAA.
The gas-tax holiday began on Oct. 1 and ran through the entire month. According to a news release by the AAA, the holiday called for a 25-cent discount for gas during October. Now, with the tax holiday over, drivers could see a 25-cent rise in prices at the pump Tuesday.
According to the news release, prices for gas during October averaged around $3.33 per gallon, a six-cent decrease from what prices were on Sept. 30.
As of Tuesday, the state’s average price for gas was $3.29, according to the AAA’s website. However, prices in the Tri-County area were above the state average, with Levy County sitting at $3.42, Gilchrist County at $3.38 and Dixie County at $3.42.
