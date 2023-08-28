Emergency orders issued in Levy County as Tropical Storm Idalia approaches

Weather Alert

This product covers West Central and Southwest Florida **IDALIA CONTINUES TO INTENSIFY WITH LIFE-THREATENING STORM SURGE AND DANGEROUS WINDS BECOMING INCREASINGLY LIKELY FOR PORTIONS OF FLORIDA** NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - The Hurricane Watch has been upgraded to a Hurricane Warning and the Storm Surge Watch has been upgraded to a Storm Surge Warning for Coastal Citrus, Coastal Hernando, Coastal Hillsborough, Coastal Levy, Coastal Manatee, Coastal Pasco, Inland Citrus, and Pinellas - The Storm Surge Watch has been upgraded to a Storm Surge Warning and a Tropical Storm Warning have been issued for Coastal Sarasota - The Hurricane Watch has been upgraded to a Hurricane Warning for Inland Hernando, Inland Hillsborough, Inland Levy, Inland Manatee, Inland Pasco, and Sumter - A Tropical Storm Warning has been issued for Inland Sarasota - The Tropical Storm Watch has been upgraded to a Tropical Storm Warning for Coastal Charlotte, Coastal Lee, DeSoto, Hardee, Inland Charlotte, Inland Lee, and Polk * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - A Storm Surge Warning and Hurricane Warning are in effect for Coastal Citrus, Coastal Hernando, Coastal Hillsborough, Coastal Levy, Coastal Manatee, Coastal Pasco, Inland Citrus, and Pinellas - A Storm Surge Warning, Tropical Storm Warning, and Hurricane Watch are in effect for Coastal Sarasota - A Hurricane Warning is in effect for Inland Hernando, Inland Hillsborough, Inland Levy, Inland Manatee, Inland Pasco, and Sumter - A Tropical Storm Warning and Storm Surge Watch are in effect for Coastal Charlotte and Coastal Lee - A Tropical Storm Warning and Hurricane Watch are in effect for Inland Sarasota - A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for DeSoto, Hardee, Inland Charlotte, Inland Lee, and Polk * STORM INFORMATION: - About 590 miles south-southwest of Cedar Key FL or about 490 miles south-southwest of Mouth of Tampa Bay FL - 20.8N 85.2W - Storm Intensity 65 mph - Movement North or 360 degrees at 8 mph SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ Tropical Storm Idalia continues to intensify off of the Yucatan Coast this morning. Idalia is forecast to move north and eventually northeast across the eastern Gulf of Mexico, making its way towards the Florida peninsula and intensifying into a major hurricane. Watches and Warnings remain in effect for West Central and Southwest Florida and adjacent coastal waters. The following are the primary hazards of concern with Idalia: * Storm Surge - Areas across the Nature Coast are forecast to see extreme life-threatening levels of storm surge, with life- threatening surge also possible across west-central Florida. The main period of coastal flooding looks to occur Tuesday afternoon through early Thursday. * Wind - Winds will increase Tuesday and remain gusty even after the storm passes into Thursday. Hurricane force winds are possible across much of the area and should be what residents prepare for, with tropical storm force winds possible across the southern zones. * Rainfall - The majority of the rainfall associated with the system is forecast to fall Tuesday and Wednesday. A slight to moderate risk for flooding is possible, mainly along the coast and across the northern zones. Rainfall totals of 4 to 8 inches with locally higher amounts up to 12 inches is possible. POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * SURGE: Protect against life-threatening surge having possible devastating impacts across west central and southwest Florida. Potential impacts in this area include: - Widespread deep inundation, with storm surge flooding greatly accentuated by powerful battering waves. Structural damage to buildings, with many washing away. Damage greatly compounded from considerable floating debris. Locations may be uninhabitable for an extended period. - Near-shore escape routes and secondary roads washed out or severely flooded. Flood control systems and barriers may become stressed. - Extreme beach erosion. New shoreline cuts possible. - Massive damage to marinas, docks, boardwalks, and piers. Numerous small craft broken away from moorings with many lifted onshore and stranded. * WIND: Protect against life-threatening wind having possible devastating impacts across west central and southwest Florida. Potential impacts in this area include: - Structural damage to sturdy buildings, some with complete roof and wall failures. Complete destruction of mobile homes. Damage greatly accentuated by large airborne projectiles. Locations may be uninhabitable for weeks or months. - Numerous large trees snapped or uprooted along with fences and roadway signs blown over. - Many roads impassable from large debris, and more within urban or heavily wooded places. Many bridges, causeways, and access routes impassable. - Widespread power and communications outages. * FLOODING RAIN: Protect against life-threatening rainfall flooding having possible extensive impacts across west central and southwest Florida. Potential impacts include: - Major rainfall flooding may prompt many evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may rapidly overflow their banks in multiple places. Small streams, creeks, canals, and ditches may become dangerous rivers. Flood control systems and barriers may become stressed. - Flood waters can enter many structures within multiple communities, some structures becoming uninhabitable or washed away. Many places where flood waters may cover escape routes. Streets and parking lots become rivers of moving water with underpasses submerged. Driving conditions become dangerous. Many road and bridge closures with some weakened or washed out. * TORNADOES: Protect against a dangerous tornado event having possible significant impacts across west central and southwest Florida. Potential impacts include: - The occurrence of scattered tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - Several places may experience tornado damage with a few spots of considerable damage, power loss, and communications failures. - Locations could realize roofs torn off frame houses, mobile homes demolished, boxcars overturned, large trees snapped or uprooted, vehicles tumbled, and boats tossed about. Dangerous projectiles can add to the toll. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS ---------------------------------- * EVACUATIONS: WATCH/WARNING PHASE - Listen to local official for recommended preparedness actions, including possible evacuation. If ordered to evacuate, do so immediately. WATCH/WARNING PHASE - For those not under evacuation orders, assess the risk from wind, falling trees, and flooding at your location. If you decide to move, relocate to a safer location nearby. If you do not relocate, help keep roadways open for those under evacuation orders. WATCH/WARNING PHASE - If evacuating, leave with a destination in mind and allow extra time to get there. Take your emergency supplies kit. Gas up your vehicle ahead of time. * OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION: If you are relocating to safe shelter, leave as early as possible. Allow extra time to reach your destination. Many roads and bridges will be closed once strong winds arrive. Check the latest weather forecast before departing and drive with caution. If heading to a community shelter, become familiar with the shelter rules before arrival, especially if you have special needs or have pets. Take essential items with you from your Emergency Supplies Kit. Storm surge is the leading killer associated with tropical storms and hurricanes! Make sure you are in a safe area away from the surge zone. Even if you are not in a surge-prone area, you could find yourself cutoff by flood waters during and after the storm. Heed evacuation orders issued by the local authorities. * ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION: - For information on appropriate preparations see ready.gov - For information on creating an emergency plan see getagameplan.org - For additional disaster preparedness information see redcross.org NEXT UPDATE ----------- The next local statement will be issued by the National Weather Service in Tampa Bay Ruskin FL around 6PM EDT, or sooner if conditions warrant.