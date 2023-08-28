Emergency orders issued in Levy County as Tropical Storm Idalia approaches

*Editor's note: This is an ongoing story and will be updated as more information on county closures, sandbag locations, etc. is announced.
Preparations have begun here in Levy County as Tropical Storm Idalia sets its sights on the Gulf Coast of Florida.
According to the National Hurricane Center, Idalia is forecasted to form into a "major hurricane" before reaching the Gulf Coast.
"Life-threatening storm surge" and "dangerous hurricane-force winds" are expected along parts of the west coast of the state and the coast of the Florida panhandle starting as early as late Tuesday afternoon, according to the NHC.
As of Monday morning, the Levy County Sheriff's Office said the following emergency orders had been passed in the county.
- All schools will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday
Bronson Elementary School will open as a special needs shelter beginning at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 29. The address is 400 Ishie Ave., Bronson.
Additionally, Bronson Middle High School will open up as a general population and pet-friendly shelter at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 29. The address is 351 Ishie Ave., Bronson.
The Williston Middle High School shelter will be open once Bronson Middle High School nears capacity.
"Citizens with animals that need to be sheltered need to bring a crate, food, bottled water (1 gallon jug per animal) and any medications," the LCSO said in a release. "Owners must provide rabies vaccine certificate and proof of distemper parvo/ feline distemper vaccine."
The sheriff's office says Levy County Animal Services will provide vaccines for an additional $10 per vaccines.
All animals will be sheltered at the Levy County Animal Control shelter if you cannot provide proof of vaccinations. Citizens who have pet questions should call 352-486-5138.
On top of the school closures, all boat ramps within the county will be closing at the end of today, according to a post on the Levy County Florida Facebook page.
Other parks and recreation storm closures, per the social media post, include:
- Shell Mound RV Park: no new campers until further notice.
- Henry Beck Park (closed for the season)
- Blue Springs Park: closing at the end of today until further notice.
- Devils Hammock Management Area: Closing tonight until further notice.
- Cedar Key Big Dock: Closing Tuesday, Aug. 29 and Wednesday, Aug. 30 or until further notice.
The LCSO also said Cedar Key airport will be closed.
Sandbags are also now available at numerous locations around the county. This includes:
- Gulf Hammock Fire Station
- Cedar Key Community Center
- Rosewood Baptist Church
- Yankeetown Water Plant
- Inglis Municipal Building
- Bronson Town Hall
- Chiefland Maintenance Yard
- Fowler’s Bluff Fire Station
- Morriston Fire Station 11
- Fanning Springs Fire Station
- Empty lot across from the Williston Police Department
Levy County citizens' information lines are now operational and a representative can answer your questions: Call 352-486-5155 or 352-486-5576.
