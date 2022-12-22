TRENTON — It could be described as an evening of some good food, fellowship and tunes.
Elvis impersonator Jimmy Fields made his way back to Otter Springs Park & Campground Friday for the Elvis Christmas Tribute, presented by ForVets Inc. The event took place inside the Otter Springs Lodge and featured a dinner, desserts, and of course, some dancing.
The Tribute is one of several fundraisers held at the park throughout the year to benefit the Camp Valor Project. Additionally, all of the proceeds from Friday night’s event will go towards the project.
“The Elvis impersonator Jimmy Fields is in good support of the Camp Valor Project,” Debbie Destin, general manager of Otter Springs Park & Campground and COO of ForVets, said, adding that Fields will usually come to the park twice a year.
“We always enjoy having him out here for the Christmas show,” she said.
Furthermore, the dinner, which included turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes & gravy, and green beans, was all prepared by volunteers, according to Destin.
The park already has a handful of events lined up for the new year, including the Sixth Annual Raid of Otter Springs. The reenactment is set for Jan. 13-15, 2023. Follow Otter Springs RV Park & Campground on Facebook to learn more about upcoming events set to happen.
To learn more about ForVets and the Camp Valor Project, visit www.forvets.us.
