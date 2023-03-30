Elite Outdoor Buildings LLC celebrates grand opening

Elite Outdoor Buildings LLC recently celebrated its grand opening on March 23. As part of the event, the Greater Chiefland Area Chamber of Commerce also held a ribbon cutting. Pictured are: Elite Outdoor Buildings LLC employees, customers, members of the chamber and Chiefland Middle High School cross country team, Levy County Commissioner Rock Meeks and Ralph’s Burger House owner, Mark Swain.

 Photo by Nick Anschultz / News Reporter / Editor

Elite Outdoor Buildings LLC in Chiefland recently celebrated its grand opening on March 23.

As part of the event, those in attendance were treated with free hotdogs/ hamburgers, drinks and chips. A ribbon cutting was also held by the Greater Chiefland Area Chamber of Commerce.

Some of the folks at the event included: Elite Outdoor Buildings LLC employees, members of the chamber, members of the Chiefland Middle High School cross country team and Levy County Commissioner Rock Meeks and Mark Swain, owner of Ralph’s Burger House.

According to Mason Summerlin, Elite Outdoor Buildings LLC general manager, the company officially opened in August of 2022. They offer portable buildings, residential steel buildings, greenhouses, screenhouses and more.

Elite Outdoor Buildings LLC is located at 14107 U.S. Highway 19, Chiefland, FL 32626.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription
There are no services available.