Elite Outdoor Buildings LLC celebrates grand opening

Elite Outdoor Buildings LLC in Chiefland recently celebrated its grand opening on March 23.
As part of the event, those in attendance were treated with free hotdogs/ hamburgers, drinks and chips. A ribbon cutting was also held by the Greater Chiefland Area Chamber of Commerce.
Some of the folks at the event included: Elite Outdoor Buildings LLC employees, members of the chamber, members of the Chiefland Middle High School cross country team and Levy County Commissioner Rock Meeks and Mark Swain, owner of Ralph’s Burger House.
According to Mason Summerlin, Elite Outdoor Buildings LLC general manager, the company officially opened in August of 2022. They offer portable buildings, residential steel buildings, greenhouses, screenhouses and more.
Elite Outdoor Buildings LLC is located at 14107 U.S. Highway 19, Chiefland, FL 32626.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.