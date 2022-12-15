Election results for City of Trenton, Town of Bell

Below are the results from the Dec. 6 Election in the City of Trenton and the Town of Bell, according to the Gilchrist County Supervisor of Elections.
Trenton
Mayor
Robbi Coarsey, 156 votes
Ryan M. Clemons, 103 votes
Bell
Town Clerk
Michelle Rose, 53 votes
Jessica Stauth, 28 votes
Town Council, Group 4
Diana Katie Lovett, 52 votes
Edmund Wayne Morgan lll, 30 votes
