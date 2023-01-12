Election-related information for the 2023 Municipal Election Day

The 2023 Municipal Election Day will be held on Tuesday, April 4 with polls open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Only residents whose residential address falls within the following municipalities are eligible to vote in the April 4 Election: Bronson, Cedar Key, Chiefland, Inglis, Otter Creek, Williston or Yankeetown. In addition, the Cedar Key Water and Sewer District will also be holding an election.
“There are 6,800 voters eligible to vote on April fourth,” Supervisor of Elections Tammy Jones said. “Although turnout is historically lower in municipal elections, it’s important to remember these are the elections that tend to touch our lives on a daily. I encourage all eligible voters who live within one of the above municipalities to do your part and vote.”
Qualifying for the municipal seats will begin on Monday, Jan. 23 and conclude Friday, Jan. 27. Please note, the City of Chiefland will end their qualifying on Thursday, Jan. 26. Citizens who are interested in qualifying should contact their city or town directly for start and end times. Qualifying paperwork must be obtained from the respective city or town.
Jones would also like to remind voters the deadline to register to vote for the April 4 municipal election, also known as book closing, is Monday, March 6. To ensure voters are “election ready,” they can register to vote or update their voter registration online at www.votelevy.gov or in person at our office.
For more information regarding the municipal elections, contact the city or town directly. The Levy County Supervisor of Elections office does not conduct any municipal elections.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.