Election Day voting tips

Supervisor of Elections Tammy Jones would like to offer the voters of Levy County some tips to prepare for Election Day on Tuesday:
Confirm the location of your polling place prior to Election Day: It is listed on your sample ballot, voter information card, online at www.votelevy.gov or call 352-486-5163.
If you need to verify your registration status, check https://www.votelevy.gov/Voters/Voter Lookup-Tool, email us at elections@votelevy.gov or call 352-486-5163.
If you need to update your address, contact us prior to Election Day so you can be directed to your proper polling location.
Photo and signature identification is required for all voters. You may vote a provisional ballot if you cannot produce one of the 12 approved forms of identification.
Be sure to review your sample ballot prior to Election Day in order to familiarize yourself with all of the contests.
Remember to make only one selection per contest on your ballot.
If you do not wish to wait in line to vote on Election Day, vote early at our office through Sunday. Early voting is offered daily (including Saturday and Sunday) from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
If you requested a Vote by Mail ballot, you have until Tuesday at 7 p.m. to return your ballot to the Elections Office. You may not return your completed Vote by Mail ballot to your precinct on Election Day. Check the status of your Vote by Mail ballot at https://votelevy.ballottrax.net/voter/.
For more information, please contact our office at 352-486-5163.
