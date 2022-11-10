TRENTON — Kurtis McConnell made some family history Sunday evening.
After most recently completing all of the requirements needed to earn the rank of Eagle Scout a few months ago, McConnell was awarded the Eagle Scout Award during a special ceremony that was put on by the Gilchrist County Scouts and Pack 406 at Otter Springs Park & Campground’s Spring House Lodge.
The prestigious Eagle Scout Award is obtained by a scout who has got to the highest rank in BSA (Boy Scouts of America).
“It’s the first in the family,” Jace McConnell, who is Kurtis’ dad as well as the Scout Master, said. “Ever. It was amazing to see that.”
Jace was one of several people to take the podium in front of a crowd of roughly 40 people and speak about Kurtis during the ceremony, which also included a dinner and refreshments.
Once it was time for Kurtis to speak, he was overcome with emotions as he thanked everyone in the room who has supported him throughout the process.
“Great,” he said when asked what it meant to him to receive the award. “It’s been a long time ... (I’ve) been working my way up just going through it.”
Kurtis said he was “happy” when standing up on the stage and having the chance to hear the stories shared from those who are close to him.
“It was emotional,” he said. “It was hard to keep a straight face.”
Kurtis’ sister, Katie, who is also a member of the scouts, found it difficult to hold back tears as well when talking about her brother on stage.
“It’s exciting,” she said.
Jace said “on the books,” Kurtis is the first person to earn Eagle Scout in the troop in 15 years.
“Well deserved,” he said. “Long time coming.”
In just under a year, there will be another Eagle Scout in the McConnell family. Katie said she is “less than nine months” from meeting all of the requirements.
According to Tina McConnell (Kurtis’ and Katie’s mom), who is the committee chair person for the Gilchrist County Scouts and Pack 406 and also helps with fundraising and recruitment of people to the organization, Katie would be the first female to ever receive the Eagle Scout honor in the Tri-County area.
As for Kurtis, he is now an assistant scout master. He said his plan moving forward is to join the U.S. Navy, where he hopes to serve for 20 years with a goal of retirement afterwards.
