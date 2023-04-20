INGLIS — An alcoholic beverage was not the only stolen item a Dunnellon man was found in possession of this past weekend.
On Saturday, a Levy County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to the Dollar General in Inglis in reference to a retail theft.
According to a LCSO news release by Lt. Scott Tummond, Branden Tyrrell, 22, was identified as the person Dollar General employees witnessed stealing from the store. Tyrrell was found by the deputy outside the Dollar General drinking a Seagram’s Spike in the parking lot.
The investigation found that the alcoholic beverage had been stolen from the store, and Tyrrell was taken into custody. According to Tummond, Tyrrell was wearing a fanny pack that was strapped across his chest and said to the deputy, “I just got out of prison.”
Upon arresting the man, the deputy searched the fanny pack and found a handgun hidden inside. Tummond said the Glock 9mm gun was reported stolen from a home in Gainesville in 2022.
Tummond said Tyrrell, a two-time convicted felon, was recently released from the Florida Department of Corrections and is prohibited from possessing a firearm.
He was booked into the Levy County Detention Center and has been charged with retail theft, grand theft firearm, carrying a concealed firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. His bond has been set at $250,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.