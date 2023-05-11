Duke Energy announces activation of two new solar sites in Bay, Levy counties

On May 3, Duke Energy announced that it had put two new solar sites in Bay and Levy counties into operation.
The Hardeetown Renewable Energy Center, located in Levy County, is a 74.9-MW facility built on 750 acres. It consists of over 200,000 single-axis tracking solar panels.
Meanwhile, the Bay Ranch Renewable Energy Center sits on 650 acres in Bay County. The 74.9-MW facility consists of roughly 220,000 single-axis tracking solar panels.
According to a news release, “at peak output, each site will generate enough carbon-free electricity to power what would be equivalent to around 23,000 homes.”
“Not only are these new solar sites helping advance Florida’s clean energy transition, but they will also provide real savings to committed program subscribers and additional economic benefits to our communities,” Melissa Seixas, Duke Energy Florida state president, said in the news release.
The new areas are a part of Duke Energy’s community solar program portfolio, Clean Energy Connection, adding to the company’s “continued commitment in expanding its renewable resources and providing clean, reliable and affordable energy to program subscribers,” according to the news release.
In April, Duke Energy also announced the completion of two new solar projects in Alachua and Suwannee counties, as well.
