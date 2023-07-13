WILLISTON — Williston Middle High School recently announced Dr. Emily Hancock as the school’s new principal.
This announcement came via a social media post by the school Friday.
“Dr. Hancock will be an excellent leader, as she already has established relationships with students, families, and the community along with her background in curriculum, assessment and instruction,” the post said.
Hancock replaces former Williston Middle High School principal Joshua Slemp, who returned to Cedar Key School for the same position in June.
Hancock has spent time serving in the Levy County School District as a instructor and assistant principal, according to the social media post. She most recently was the principal at Williston Elementary School.
