Dr. Dusty Rose opens practice in Chiefland

CHIEFLAND — When Dr. Bob Mount decided to sell his practice after 38 years of dentistry in Chiefland, his greatest concern was finding a successor who shared his values.
“I hate to give it up, but I had to,” Mount said. “You know, eventually you have to give it up. My goal when I was in dental school was to retire at 55. But I just didn’t want to. I love what I do, and I’ve taken so much community education over the years, and it’s just kept me so inspired.”
“So I said, ‘I’ll retire at 60, then 65, then 70,’” he said. “Then 75 came last year and I said, ‘I better talk to somebody. It’s getting close.’”
“And then I met Dr. (Dusty) Rose, and I was happy as could be,” Mount said. “And I talked to the staff about it and they said yes, they liked her. It was a three-way decision – the staff, my wife and me, and we all really liked her. And the more Dr. Rose and I talked, the more I realized she was so in line with the way I think about things.”
“She cares about people, and that was the real key,” he said. “I can tell the staff loves her, and the patients have said very good things about her. And that makes me feel good because that was one of my fears with selling. That I had to find somebody who fit in with this community. And she fits in.”
Rose joined the practice in August. Both of her parents served in the Air Force, and she moved around before settling in Florida. She studied engineering at the University of Florida, then went on to receive her Doctor of Dental Medicine, also from UF. Rose practiced in Ocala and Williston before purchasing the office in Chiefland. She now lives in Haile with her husband, and they both enjoy traveling and Irish step dancing.
“It really is an honor and privilege to be here and to work with him,” Rose said. “I’ve never had a better mentor. I love the people of Chiefland. Everyone is so nice. Because Dr. Mount is such a good loving man, his staff is the same way.”
“He’s probably one of the few dentists who love dentistry so much considering how long he’s been in it,” she said. “You can tell he still loves it to his core, and it can happen to dentists. They get jaded and worn out by insurance and staff turn over, and his love hasn’t changed over all the years.”
Mount graduated in 1976. He began practicing in Palm Harbor before opening his Chiefland office in 1984. While Rose now owns the practice, Mount currently remains active, seeing patients on Thursdays.
“The community has been good to me, and I feel that I’ve been good for the community,” Mount said. “I’ve never, ever looked back. My friends that I grew up with in Tampa ask what I’m doing up here. I say, ‘whatever I want to do.’”
“I’ve never made the money they make, but I’ve never regretted the decision because the lifestyle here is so nice,” he said. “I don’t consider people competition. We’re working in the same community. That’s all. Jennifer Brown Jackson sends me referrals all the time, and we send people to her. It’s working together. We’re friends. That’s the whole community here. It’s not a dog-eat-dog situation like it is in Gainesville.”
“He and I are doing this transition together,” Rose said. “I feel like we’re a team. Technically, I’m the owner. But I don’t think of myself that way. We’re in it together.”
The dental practice is located at 110 E. Park Ave. in Chiefland and can be reached at 352-493-1416.
