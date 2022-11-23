A domestic disturbance incident in Gilchrist County on Nov. 11 led to the arrest of a Bell woman just several days later, according to a news release by the Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office.
The incident occurred just after 1 p.m. when deputies responded to a home on the 7100 block of NW 52 Street in the county in regards to a domestic disturbance that involved a person being shot. According to the news release, the victim had left the scene of the incident and came across Gilchrist County Fire Rescue units, who then provided life-saving treatment to the individual.
According to the news release, deputies and members of the GCSO Criminal Investigation Division responded to the location.
“The preliminary investigation led to several search warrants being requested,” the news release said. “Upon execution of these search warrants, probable cause was developed to arrest the shooter.”
The evidence that was acquired showed that 31-year-old Samantha Jane Long did shoot the victim “without any provocation and in cold blood” with a .40 caliber handgun multiple times “in front of, and within feet of, a minor child”, according to the news release. This came after Long originally “claimed self-defense in the shooting.”
According to the news release, the sheriff’s office secured an arrest warrant for Long on charges of attempted premeditated murder and felony child abuse. The arrest warrant was signed on Nov. 16 and she was arrested this same day with no incident.
Long is being held in the Gilchrist County Jail on a$6,000,000 bond, according to the news release.
“We at the GCSO appreciate the patience of our community and are thankful our citizens understand that the foundation of professional law enforcement is a thorough and complete investigation, which is required before information can be released,” the news release said.
