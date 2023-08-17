Dog killed in house fire; several agencies collaborate to put out blaze

CHIEFLAND — Multiple agencies from the Tri-County area recently worked together to extinguish a house fire.
According to a social media release by Chiefland Fire Rescue, at roughly 11:20 a.m. on Aug. 10, CFR and Fanning Springs Fire Rescue responded to a report of a house fire on 160th Street.
First responders arrived to find the house “heavy involved in fire,” according to the release.
Additional resources from Dixie County Fire Rescue and Trenton Fire Rescue were called to assist in battling the blaze.
According to the release, “the fire was knocked down in 15 minutes, and over the next few hours, the fire was overhauled.”
No one was injured. However, the release states “one small dog lost its life and was recovered.”
Detectives from the State Fire Marshal’s Office are investigating the cause and origin of the fire, according to the release.
