Did you know?

Despite their diminutive size, blueberries pack quite a powerful, healthy punch. Blueberries contain a compound known as anthocyanin, which gives them their blue hue but also contributes to their nutritious properties. For example, the Mayo Clinic notes that studies have found consumption of foods that are high in anthocyanins can help individuals lower their risk of developing coronary heart disease. In addition, blueberries are a good source of vitamin C and dietary fiber, making them worthy of addition to anyone’s diet.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Thank you for reading!
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Most read stories
Articles
- New mayor, vice mayor selected in Otter Creek
- Slemp returning to Cedar Key School as new principal
- Central Florida Electric Cooperative connects first fiber customer
- Florida's first Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday continues through June 9; second slated for Aug. 26-Sept. 8
- 69th annual Chiefland Watermelon Festival set for this weekend
- WPD: Murder suspect died of a single gunshot wound in Georgia
- Kathy Lawrence stepping down as Cedar Key School principal
- Levy County Jr. Cattlemen's win state contest
- Welcome to Levy County, Melodies & A Microbus
- Fish license-free in Florida for two weekends in June
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Chiefland, FL
Right Now
- Humidity: 97%
- Feels Like: 76°
- Heat Index: 76°
- Wind: 1 mph
- Wind Chill: 76°
- UV Index: 11
- Sunrise: 06:34:11 AM
- Sunset: 08:35:11 PM
- Dew Point: 75°
- Visibility: 5 mi
Today
A mix of clouds and sun. Hot. High around 95F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
Mainly clear skies. Low 69F. Winds light and variable.
Tomorrow
Mainly sunny. Hot. High near 95F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: ENE @ 1 mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 97%
Wind Chill: 76°
Heat Index: 76°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: ENE @ 3 mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 88%
Wind Chill: 80°
Heat Index: 88°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: ENE @ 4 mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 78%
Wind Chill: 84°
Heat Index: 93°
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: E @ 5 mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 67%
Wind Chill: 87°
Heat Index: 96°
UV Index: 7 High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: E @ 5 mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 55%
Wind Chill: 90°
Heat Index: 98°
UV Index: 9 Very High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: ENE @ 5 mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 48%
Wind Chill: 92°
Heat Index: 99°
UV Index: 11
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NE @ 6 mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 45%
Wind Chill: 92°
Heat Index: 99°
UV Index: 11
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NE @ 6 mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 44%
Wind Chill: 93°
Heat Index: 99°
UV Index: 10 Very High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NE @ 6 mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 42%
Wind Chill: 94°
Heat Index: 99°
UV Index: 7 High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NE @ 7 mph
Precip: 4% Chance
Humidity: 42%
Wind Chill: 94°
Heat Index: 99°
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NE @ 6 mph
Precip: 4% Chance
Humidity: 44%
Wind Chill: 93°
Heat Index: 98°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NE @ 5 mph
Precip: 4% Chance
Humidity: 49%
Wind Chill: 91°
Heat Index: 98°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.