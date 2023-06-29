Did you know?

Despite their diminutive size, blueberries pack quite a powerful, healthy punch. Blueberries contain a compound known as anthocyanin, which gives them their blue hue but also contributes to their nutritious properties. For example, the Mayo Clinic notes that studies have found consumption of foods that are high in anthocyanins can help individuals lower their risk of developing coronary heart disease. In addition, blueberries are a good source of vitamin C and dietary fiber, making them worthy of addition to anyone’s diet.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription
There are no services available.