BRONSON — Oct. 18 marked the first meeting of the Levy County Commissioners with a full board since 2021. District 3 County Commissioner Mike Joyner passed away in August of 2021 while still in office. As Gov. Ron DeSantis declined to appoint a commissioner, the seat remained vacant for more than a year.
Desiree Jerrels Mills won the August election for the District 3 seat. The commissioners petitioned DeSantis to appoint Mills to the vacant seat immediately, without waiting for the official start of her term in November.
On Friday, Oct. 14, DeSantis announced the appointment.
Mills joined the commission during the regular county commission meeting, as she was sworn in to office by Levy County Supervisor of Elections Supervisor Tammy Jones with her husband, Jerry Mills, holding the Bible and her children, Tori Mills and Jerry Mills III, by her side. Commissioner Mills then took her place on the dais for the meeting.
The commissioners also petitioned DeSantis to appoint Jason Whistler as the Levy County Property Appraiser. Whistler won the August election, to take the position left vacant after the passing of Osborn Barker. Normally, Whistler would take office in January. But he was appointed to begin the position on Oct. 14. Whistler was sworn in to office on Friday.
Tim Hodge will join the commission on Monday, Nov. 21 once Lilly Rooks completes her term. Whistler and Hodge were both present at the commission meeting.
