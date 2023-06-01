Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has joined the 2024 presidential race.
DeSantis’ presidential announcement came via a conversation with Twitter owner Elon Musk through the social networking platform on May 24.
DeSantis, the 46th governor of Florida, was recently sworn in for his second term in the position in January. He has been the state’s governor since taking office in 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.