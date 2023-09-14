DeSantis awards $1.6 million in Idalia relief during visit to Chiefland

CHIEFLAND — Gov. Ron DeSantis recently made a return visit to Levy County to take in some Friday night football action as well as provide an update on Hurricane Idalia relief efforts.
While speaking prior to the Chiefland and Suwannee (Live Oak) game on Friday, Sept. 8, at Pridgeon Stadium, DeSantis noted that all power had been restored following Idalia.
After addressing the crowd, DeSantis then proceeded to present several checks to a variety of education foundations, volunteer organizations and churches throughout North Central Florida for storm relief.
The funds, totaling $1.6 million, were provided through the Florida Disaster Fund, which had raised more than $3.7 million overall for Idalia relief as of Sept. 8.
“The Florida Disaster Fund allows us to cut through red-tape and get funds into the hands of these organizations quickly,” DeSantis said in a news release. “Our teachers, volunteer organizations and churches have done a great job helping the community recover, and I am glad we can support them with these awards.”
A total of $700,000 was awarded to seven education foundations throughout to support impacted teachers. The money was dispersed equally to the following institutions.
$100,000 to Dixie Education Foundation, Inc.
$100,000 to Hamilton County Public Schools Foundation
$100,000 to Lafayette Penny Foundation
$100,000 to Levy County Schools Foundation
$100,000 to Madison County Foundation for Excellence in Education
$100,000 to Suwannee Education Foundation
$100,000 to Taylor County Education Foundation
Additionally, another $700,000 was granted to support charitable organizations assisting in disaster response efforts. This includes:
Adventist Community Services
Cajun Navy Ground Force
Catholic Charities
Convoy of Hope
Feeding Florida
Florida Baptist Convention Disaster Relief
Florida State Animal Response Coalition
Mercy Chefs
Operation BBQ Relief
Salvation Army
Second Harvest of the Big Bend
Team Rubicon
ToolBank USA
Florida Methodist Church Disaster Relief
Lastly, $200,000 was awarded to local community churches that were impacted by the storm. These funds will be used to support traditional community support services or to enable churches to reopen and hold services while they await long-term repairs and applicable reimbursements.
Among those joining DeSantis as he handed out the checks were numerous local, county and state officials. This included: Rep. Kat Cammack, State Sen. Keith Perry and Florida Department of Education Commissioner Manny Diaz Jr.
First Lady Casey DeSantis, who was also in attendance at the game, encourages those who are looking to assist the areas affected by Idalia to make a donation to the Florida Disaster Fund.
“Through today’s (Friday) awards, we are supporting whole communities in getting back on their feet, back to work and back to a sense of normalcy,” she said in the news release. “We will continue to award these funds to support the rebuilding of impacted communities and I encourage anyone looking for a way to help, to donate to the Florida Disaster Fund.”
