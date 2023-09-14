Help is on the way for small businesses in Florida that were impacted by Hurricane Idalia.
Gov. Ron DeSantis recently announced more than $1.6 million in funding has been approved for small businesses through the Florida Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan Program.
According to a news release from the Governor’s Press Office, “the program, administered by FloridaCommerce, provides short-term, zero-interest loans to small businesses that experienced economic injury or physical damage due to Hurricane Idalia.”
Applicants who are interested in this program can apply now through Wednesday, Oct. 25 or until all available funds are expended.
“I’m proud to announce that one week from Hurricane Idalia’s landfall, 44 small businesses impacted by the storm have been approved for funding to help reopen their doors and get back to business,” DeSantis said in the news release. “We will continue to work quickly to support impacted communities across the state and ensure Floridians are able to earn a living as they recover.”
Businesses in these counties, including sole proprietors, are eligible to apply: Alachua, Baker, Bradford, Citrus, Columbia, Dixie, Franklin, Gilchrist, Hamilton, Hernando, Hillsborough, Jefferson, Lafayette, Leon, Levy, Madison, Manatee, Marion, Pasco, Pinellas, Sumter, Suwannee, Taylor, Union and Wakulla.
“Under Governor DeSantis’ leadership, FloridaCommerce was boots on the ground immediately following the storm, offering critical resources like the Small Business Emergency Bridge loan to get people and businesses back on their feet as quickly as possible,” Florida Secretary of Commerce J. Alex Kelly said in the news release. “We look forward to these 25 businesses reopening and urge others to apply for funding before the October 25th deadline.”
A total of $20 million has been made available through the program, and $5 million has been put aside for agriculture and aquaculture small businesses. According to the news release, “eligible small businesses may apply for loans of up to $50,000 through the program. Loans of up to $100,000 are available for agriculture and aquaculture small businesses.”
Loans approved through the Emergency Bridge Loan Program are intended to “bridge the gap” between the time a disaster impacts a business and when a business has secured longer term recovery funding, such as federally or commercially available loans, insurance claims, or other resources.
Florida small business owners in need of assistance are encouraged to visit www.FloridaJobs.org/EBL to apply for the Florida Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan Program. You can also visit this same link to find out more information about the program, view the lending guidelines and required documentation, and complete an application by the Oct. 25 deadline.
Business owners who need further program information can call 833-832-4494, Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Eastern Time.
DeSantis asks for federal fisheries disaster declaration
In addition to announcing close to $2 million in funding for small businesses recovery, DeSantis has also requested that the U.S. Secretary of Commerce issue a federal fisheries disaster declaration to help the fishing industry in the Big Bend area rebuild following Idalia.
According to a news release from the Governor’s Press Office, “this disaster declaration would provide access to federal funding, subject to appropriation, that would allow offshore, nearshore and inshore fisheries to rebuild.”
Florida leads the U.S. when it comes to the amount of saltwater fishing anglers, “generating a $9.2 billion impact on the State of Florida’s economy,” according to the news release. Additionally, the dockside value of commercial fisheries is estimated at $244 million.
The financial assistance from this disaster declaration would help replace fishermen’s lost income and rebuild their businesses and infrastructure.
