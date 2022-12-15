D&D Studios Inc. held its Third Annual Christmas Recital Friday inside a packed Chiefland High School Auditorium. The recital featured 24 different dances. Additionally, folks had the option of paying a $10 admission fee per family or bringing a new toy or can good(s) per family. The donations will go to the Guardian Ad Litem as well as Tri-County Outreach.
