Dale Henderson Legacy Exhibit and Art Sale

CEDAR KEY — Thanks to the generosity of longtime Cedar Key naturalist and art collector Dale Henderson, the Cedar Key Arts Center is hosting a unique exhibit of artwork collected by Ms. Henderson over her many years of residence in Cedar Key.
The exhibit includes several beautiful, framed Audubon prints, paintings and photographs from local Cedar Key and Art Festival Artists featuring classic Cedar Key scenes and six wood carvings from her collection. All items are for sale and proceeds benefit the nonprofit Cedar Key Arts Center. The Arts Center is located upstairs at 457 Second St. in Cedar Key. The exhibit is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Jan. 2, 2023.
