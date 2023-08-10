Dairy Queen opens in Chiefland

CHIEFLAND — It was roughly lunch time. Cars could be seen wrapped around the building.
Meanwhile, inside, it was just as busy. Several customers could be spotted eating at tables in the dining area as employees worked to take the orders of others waiting in line.
Back outside, a sign reading “Now Open” with the letters “DQ” underneath it sat in the grass close to the road.
That “DQ” was short for Dairy Queen.
The fast-food franchise, arguably best known for its sweet treats, recently opened up Aug. 3 in Chiefland.
“We’re excited about it,” Stoney Smith, Dairy Queen’s general manager, said on the day of the opening.
“We want everyone in the community to know we’re here,” he said.
Dairy Queen is located at 1904 N. Young Blvd. (inside the Marathon Gas Station). It’s also where the old Church’s Chicken used to be.
Smith said on the day of their opening, they didn’t open until 9 a.m. However, some customers were lined up outside 30 minutes prior.
“It’s very exciting to see all the people that are coming and visiting today (Aug. 3),” he said. “We’re very appreciate, too.”
Smith described the layout of this particular Dairy Queen as a “dual concept.” And while it isn’t a freestanding location, Smith said he feels the space is still sufficient to a standalone building.
“We like to put out there on the billboards, ‘fill both your tanks’ –your gas tank and your stomach,” he said. “A lot of people do that. And I know as gas is increasing, maybe they can enjoy the treats and the ice cream.”
Smith said they have a full menu at this Dairy Queen. And in addition to listing a few of the items they offer, Smith also noted they can host parties and do deliveries, as well.
Furthermore, Smith said customers can also place mobile and online orders, too.
The location of this Dairy Queen is also something Smith and company are eager about, as well.
“This, obviously, is a really, really key location in the City of Chiefland,” he said.
“It’s grown a lot, too,” Smith said of the area. “Obviously, Manatee Highway and U.S. (Highway) 19 is a really good location.”
The first Dairy Queen opened in June of 1940. Since its establishment, the company has made it a focus to give back. One way it is doing this is through partnerships with nonprofits at both the local and national level.
One of those collaborations is with the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.
“(The) Children’s Miracle Network...it’s a really good program,” Smith said. “It’s the thing most Dairy Queens all do. It’s a national program where there’s a lot of money for kids.”
In addition to helping with this program, Smith said they will also be finding other ways to get involved and give back here in Levy County.
One way they are doing this is by offering free ice cream cones to students to mark their return to the classroom.
According to a post on the Chiefland Dairy Queen’s Facebook page, students can stop by the location today (the first day of school) from 1 p.m.- 5 p.m. for a free cone.
“After school, swing by for a cone and enjoy yourself,” Smith said. “We realize there’s a lot of pressure at school, and we want you to enjoy a cone and enjoy a snack on us.”
Right now, Smith said the hours of operation at Dairy Queen are 9 a.m.-11 p.m., seven days a week. However, he didn’t rule out the possibility of extending the hours in the future.
“We’re going to be here when the need is right,” Smith said.
Smith said they are also planning to hold a grand opening celebration. An exact date hasn’t been set yet, but, according to Smith, they are hoping “within the next month.”
Dairy Queen has not fared well in Chiefland in the past, according to Smith. From his knowledge, he said he believed there has only been two in the city.
And while the success rate hasn’t been high, Smith is hopeful for the future.
“We want to be here,” he said. “I’ve got strong roots in the community. We got other stores in the Chiefland area...in the Tri-County area. We want to be here. We want to build the brand and build our customer base. Make people happy.”
