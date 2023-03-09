Cross City woman killed in hit-and-run accident

A 55-year-old Cross City woman died early Monday morning after she was struck by a tractor-trailer on U.S. Highway 19.
According to a FHP news release, the woman was riding a pink-colored bicycle south in the outside lane of southbound U.S. Highway 19, north of NE 124th Ave., at around 2:40 a.m. when she was hit by a tractor-trailer – unknown make or model – that was also heading south on U.S. Highway 19.
According to the news release, the woman was taken to UF Health Shands where she was pronounced deceased. The tractor-trailer left the scene of the accident.
Investigators with the FHP are searching for any information the public may have in regards to the driver or the vehicle involved. Tips or any other information can be left with any local Crime Stoppers or at the FHP Regional Communication Center in Jacksonville. The number is 1-800-387-1290.
