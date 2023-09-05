Critical Needs Assistance

FEMA may provide financial assistance to Hurricane Idalia applicants who have immediate or critical needs because they are displaced from their primary dwelling.

Immediate or critical needs are lifesaving and life-sustaining items, including water, food, first aid, prescriptions, infant formula, diapers, consumable medical supplies, durable medical equipment, personal hygiene items and fuel for transportation.

Critical Needs Assistance is a one-time $700 payment per household.

Applicants may be eligible for Critical Needs Assistance if they:

Complete a FEMA application

Provide identity verification

Note in their application they have critical needs and request financial assistance

Have a pre-disaster primary residence located in an area designated for Critical Needs Assistance. In Florida, that includes residents of Citrus, Columbia, Dixie, Gilchrist, Hamilton, Hernando, Jefferson, Lafayette, Levy, Madison, Pasco, Pinellas, Suwannee and Taylor counties.

Survivors who apply with FEMA may also be eligible for additional forms of federal assistance beyond Clean and Sanitize Assistance.

How to Apply for FEMA Assistance

There are several ways to apply: Go online to DisasterAssistance.gov, download the FEMA App for mobile devices, or call toll-free 800-621-3362. The line is open every day from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. ET. Help is available in most languages. To view an accessible video on how to apply visit Three Ways to Register for FEMA Disaster Assistance - YouTube.

