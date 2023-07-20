CHIEFLAND — The Chiefland Police Department recently announced two more arrests in relation to a large number of burglaries in the community.
Tommie Hall Jr. and Jesse L’Hommedieu have been arrested for burglary, according to a July 13 social media post by the police department.
Their arrests come after the July 8 arrest of John Moore. Moore is facing charges of burglary, felony criminal mischief and grand theft, according to a social media post by the CPD.
While these three men are now behind bars, the police department said in its social media post that additional suspects will likely be arrested as more investigations are being done.
“We ask you, the public, to please stay vigilant and continue to lock your vehicle and home doors up every evening,” the CPD said in the July 13 social media post. “Home security systems and cameras are our best friends and can help deter and solve crime.”
