CHIEFLAND — The Chiefland Police Department recently arrested a man who allegedly committed several vehicle and business burglaries.
John “Isaac” Moore, 35, of Chiefland, was arrested Saturday and is facing burglary, felony criminal mischief and grand theft charges, according to an updated CPD social media post.
“We thank you, the public, for the many tips and concerns and to the anonymous citizen that helped us find his exact location,” the CPD said in the post. We want to also thank the Levy County Sheriff’s Office for your continued assistance, as well.”
The police department had originally put out a social media post Friday asking for the public’s help in locating Moore.
In the updated social media post, the CPD said they are investigating “numerous other reported incidents” and that “there are more charges to come for Moore.”
