County passes motion to ban manure composting — with exception for bona fide farming operations

BRONSON — After months of speculation, the Levy County Board of County Commissioners passed a motion that prohibits manure composting, with an exception for bona fide farming operations.
The question of the legality of manure composting in unincorporated areas of Levy County was recently raised by concerned citizens.
Commissioners John Meeks and Desiree Mills had spoken in previous meetings in opposition of allowing manure from other counties to be dumped in Levy. County agencies have been in conversations with government agencies to determine what the county can permit or prohibit.
After much conversation, Mills made a motion, summarized by Stacey Hectus, Levy County Planning and Zoning director. The motion states that manure and barn waste composting is prohibited in Levy County and prohibits the dumping of manure and waste at the landfill.
The code will include a specific list of allowed land uses in unincorporated parts of the county, and any land uses not specifically listed is considered prohibited. This also bars bringing manure from other counties into Levy County. However, bonafide agricultural operations can compost manure.
The exception for a bona fide agriculture operation was defined by Levy County attorney, Nicolle M. Shalley.
“What the state statute and your code will recognize as bona fide ag operation is on land classified as agricultural land by the county appraiser, who makes the determination,” Shalley said. “As you all know, to get ag classification, they have to show the property appraiser that they have a business plan for ag use and then they would have to follow the BMPs (Best Management Practices) for that ag use, whatever their ag use. For example, if it’s a cow/calf operation, then they have to follow the department of agriculture BMPs because that manure being brought on is a form of fertilizer.”
The next BOCC meeting will be held Tuesday, July 25 at 9 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.