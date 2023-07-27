ROSEWOOD — A recent domestic dispute landed one person in jail and sent another to the hospital.
Deputies received a report of the domestic disturbance July 20. According to a Levy County Sheriff’s Office news release, upon arrival, officers received a statement from the victim and a friend.
The victim told deputies she got in an argument with Marshall Dimick, 55, of Rosewood.
During the fight, Dimick allegedly dunked the victim’s head “into a vat of a tar-like substance that is used to treat clam and oyster bags,” according to the news release.
Additionally, Dimick also reportedly pointed a shotgun at the victim and “choked her to near unconsciousness,” according to the news release.
Dimick is a convicted felon and is prohibited from possessing a firearm.
The following investigation revealed that Dimick removed several firearms from the home before law enforcement arrived. According to the news release, the guns were found on a neighboring property and recovered.
Dimick was arrested and is being charged with aggravated battery, aggravated assault with a firearm and four counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He is currently being held at the Levy County Detention Center on a $550,000 bond.
The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment of chemical burns to her face and arms, according to the news release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.