Continued tight labor market calls for employers to re-think approaches to hiring

OCALA — The jobless rate in the CareerSource Citrus Levy Marion region held at 3.3 percent in March, unchanged over the month and 0.3 percentage point lower than the region’s year ago rate of 3.6 percent. At 219,652, the labor force expanded over the year by 6,901.
According to preliminary employment data released Friday by the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity, there were 212,393 employed across the region, an increase of 1,926 over the month and up 7,340 compared to February 2022. There were 7,259 unemployed residents, just 97 more than in February but 439 fewer than the same time last year.
Levy County continued to post the lowest unemployment rate in the region at 3.0 percent, unchanged over the month and 0.6 percentage point lower than in March 2022. Marion County followed at 3.2 percent, up 0.1 percentage point compared to February’s rate while dipping 0.3 percent points over the year. Citrus County’s rate held at 3.8 percent, a drop of 0.3 percentage point compared to the county’s year-ago rate.
Statewide, jobless rates remained unchanged over the month in 44 counties, dropped in six and rose slightly in 17. Over the year, rates dropped in all but two counties where they remained the same. Whether over the month or year, when rates rose or dropped it was typically no more than 0.1 or 0.2 percentage point.
“Our employment report for March shows that our unemployment is low, an overall good sign for our regional economies,” Rusty Skinner, CareerSource CLM’s chief executive officer, said. “Of course, this also creates challenges for area businesses whose product and service demands require additional staff.”
Skinner encouraged employers to review their hiring requirements and ask, “can you fill your needs through upskilling some of your current employees? Or have you thought about recruiting your ‘next generation’ workforce by engaging those who will soon be graduating from our local school systems?”
He said CareerSource CLM can help in both areas.
“In Marion County, we are partnering with the Marion County School Board to host a Youth Job Fair next week as well as with the Levy County School District for a Youth Job Fair on May 4,” Skinner said. “We also offer training grants to help cover the cost of upskilling your current workforce.”
In March, nonfarm employment in the Ocala Metropolitan Statistical Area, which covers all of Marion County, was 119,400, an increase of 4,400 jobs (+3.8 percent) over the year. The Ocala MSA had the fastest job growth rate compared to all the metro areas in the state in Information (+20 percent), Government (+8.2 percent) and Financial Activities (+4.8 percent). In addition to those, Professional and Business Services (+5.6 percent), and Mining, Logging and Construction (+3.2 percent) grew faster in the metro area than statewide over the year.
Education and Health Services; Trade, Transportation, and Utilities; and Leisure and Hospitality also gained jobs over the year. Manufacturing was unchanged and no industries lost jobs.
The Homosassa Springs Metro Area, which includes all Citrus County, posted 35,900 jobs in March, an increase of 1,300 (+3.8 percent) over the year.
For more details, access DEO’s employment summary for the region online under March 2023 Employment Overview.
