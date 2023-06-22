We want to congratulate all the winners who took home prizes in our Father’s Day giveaway. We would also like to thank these area businesses for their participation and for donating gifts:
- Big John’s Supply
- The Deer Camp
- Reed Automotive
- Lane’s Yardware
The Levy Citizen was a balloting place for gift donors Bronson Hardware, Bourbon Vanilla Bakery and Sparr Building Supply.
Another thank you to Hatcher Realty and Spann’s Heating & Air for advertising sponsorship.
Winnders not pictured include:
Mike Demary, winner of $50 cash from Big John’s Supply.
Justin Foxx, winner of a Lane’s Yardware steal trimmer.
