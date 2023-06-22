Community Empowerment Day set for this weekend in Williston

WILLISTON — Competition. Networking. Guidance.
These three words arguably signify what will be happening this weekend during the inaugural Community Empowerment Day.
Hosted by The Dream Team, the event is slated for Saturday from 9 a.m.-2p.m. and will feature a single man basketball competition, a job fair and much more.
The Dream Team is currently made up of a seven-member committee. Kanesha Carnegie is one of those members.
Carnegie said in a phone interview that this event is intended for boys and men of all ages.
“We’re just trying to get people on a different path in life,” she said.
The basketball competition is free to enter and is open to boys and men of all ages. Registration will take place from 8 a.m.-8:45 a.m., with the action getting underway at 9 a.m. Those who participate will have to sign a waiver.
The competition will consist of three age groups and three challenges. The ages are 8-11, 12-15 and 16-75. The winner of the 8-11 age bracket will receive a trophy while cash prizes will be handed out to the winners of the 12-15 and 16-75 age group.
The three challenges are broken down as: Free throw ($200), three-point ($300) and half-court ($500). Must score the most in order to win.
Carnegie said at noon, everything will stop for roughly 20 minutes and everyone will gather at the basketball court to listen to a couple of speakers address topics such as gun violence, drugs, etc.
Also happening at the same time as the basketball competition will be the job fair, where those attending will have a chance to hear and learn about opportunities being offered by several area organizations. Carnegie said some of the businesses planning to attend include the Levy County Sheriff’s Office, City of Williston, etc.
Recruiters from the U.S. Airforce, U.S. Army and U.S. Navy are also expected to be at the event.
In addition to the basketball competition and job fair, Carnegie said there will be a spiritual character building session, too.
Carnegie said they are also accepting vendors for Saturday’s event. Those who are interested in attending will not be charged, but rather, can make a donation.
Carnegie asks that vendors reach out to her prior to the event at 352-816-8608 so she knows you’re planning to attend.
While The Dream Team is made up of a committee, Carnegie said the goal is to use this event to ultimately create an organization moving forward that will partner with other groups and agencies throughout the city.
“We want to give people their dreams back,” she said.
