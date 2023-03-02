Commissioners hold off on voting on zoning change that would authorize mobile homes in Rainbow Lake Estates

BRONSON — At the Feb. 21 regular meeting of the Levy County Board of County Commissioners, the commission tabbed Feb. 18-25 as National FFA Week:
Whereas, FFA and agricultural education provides a strong foundation for the youth of America and the future of food, fiber and natural resource systems; and
Whereas, FFA promotes premier leadership, personal growth and career success among its members; and
Whereas, FFA and agricultural education ensures a steady supply of young professionals to meet the growing demands in the science, business and technology of agriculture; and
Whereas, the FFA motto, “Learning to Do, Doing to Learn, Earning to Live, Living to Serve,” gives direction of purpose to students who take an active role in succeeding in agricultural education; and
Whereas, FFA promotes citizenship, volunteerism, patriotism and cooperation; and
Whereas, career and technical education offers individuals lifelong opportunities to learn new skills, which provide them with career choices potential life satisfaction; and
Whereas, members, advisers, alumni and sponsors of the FFA should be commended for their dedication to developing leaders for the future of the agricultural industry in Levy County;
Now, therefore, be it proclaimed by the Board of County Commissioners of Levy County, Florida, that Feb. 18 through Feb. 25, 2023, shall be known in Levy County as National FFA Week.
Be it further proclaimed that the Board of County Commissioners urges all citizens to recognize the FFA for their significant impact that they have made, and continue to make, by empowering youth with skills they need to lead for a lifetime.”
Williston Middle High School Senior FFA Chapter President Judson Hancock read the proclamation, but FFA members from Chiefland, Williston and Yankeetown were on hand to accept the honor. As farming and ranching are arguably such a large part of the county’s economy and history, the proclamation resonated with many in attendance.
In other business, many residents of Rainbow Lake Estates came out to speak in opposition of the zoning change that would allow mobile homes in their community. Modular homes would be fine, as long as they are on a foundation. Rainbow Lakes sits on the border of Levy and Marion County, and Commissioner Matt Brooks commented that the counties will be speaking and working together on this issue.
The commissioners were planning to vote on the zoning change, but Commissioner Desiree Mills moved to table the vote until after the meeting of Levy and Marion counties. It was seconded by Commissioner Rock Meeks.
“In light of Marion County agreeing to finally meet and have a dialog with us, maybe we shouldn’t rush into this decision,” Meeks said.
“I want to thank everybody that came out to voice their opinions and let us know how serious you are about this issue, because it does help,” Mills said. “It helps for us to know how many are out there, and how you feel about it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.