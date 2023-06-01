Commissioners approve proclamation naming May 21-27 Emergency Medical Services Week

BRONSON — The Levy County Board of County Commissioners approved a proclamation naming May 21-27 Emergency Medical Services Week during their latest meeting on May 23.
This proclamation recognized the importance of emergency medical services personnel and their dedication to serve the citizens and visitors of Levy County. The list of those recognized includes emergency medical services system consisting of first responders, emergency medical technicians (EMTs), paramedics, emergency medical dispatchers, firefighters, police officers, educators, administrators, pre-hospital nurses, emergency nurses, emergency physicians, trained members of the public and other out-of-hospital medical care providers.
“I want to send further thanks to our EMS folks who take care of our families and loved ones, our residents in their most vulnerable and critical times in their lives,” Chairman Matt Brooks said. “You do a fantastic job, and we appreciate every one of you.”
During the public comment portion of the meeting, the commissioners continued to hear from concerned citizens regarding the possible compost farm on land owned by Levy County business owner, Reid Nagle. Citizens are concerned that manure from Marion County will be dumped in Levy County. Marion has codes to prevent these types of businesses while Levy does not.
Other public comments were from the Florida Department of Transportation, which is seeking support for a grant to improve road safety. Funds could be used for improvements like sidewalks, widening roads and adding streetlights.
The next regular meeting of the Levy County Board of County Commissioners will take place Tuesday, June 6 at 9 a.m. inside the auditorium of the Levy County Government Center in Bronson.
