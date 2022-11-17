BRONSON — Nov. 8 kicked off what Levy County Commissioner John Meeks called a bittersweet meeting. Meeks oversaw the meeting, in the absence of Chairman, Rock Meeks.
The first order of business included honoring Chiefland Fire Chief James Harris, who is retiring after 12 years of public service.
“He’s been very loyal to the citizens of Chiefland; he’s been very loyal to the citizens of Levy County,” John said. “Though we may have disagreed on some things in the past, I know in my heart Chief Harris always put the citizens of Chiefland first. He is a good guy, he is an outstanding citizen and has been there for the community outside of his role. And that’s not something you always get. He was a big part of the fabric of Chiefland and should be honored for that.”
The commission also declared Nov. 7-13 Operation Green Light for Veterans Week. Levy County Veterans Service Director Olajuwon White read the proclamation, which calls for a time to salute and honor the service and sacrifice of our men and women in uniform and those transitioning from active service to civilian life.
The public comment section included four emailed submissions about the lab for primates. The commissioners again referred everyone to the statement available on their website and reiterated that at this time, there have been no requests from the landowners to build a facility.
In another action, two in-person and one email requests questioned the accessibility of the commission meetings. Concerns were raised that the meetings are not currently accessible with video or allow people taking part remotely to make immediate comments.
The email submission requested the commission offer evening meetings and stated that all the commissioners were over 65 and retired, so they could make the day meetings easily. The submission was read into the record by Meeks, who added that at age 46, he is the oldest county commissioner.
Meeks is the owner of Ace Hardware in Bronson and is not retired. Also, the commission does meet several times a year on Tuesday evenings. The commission noted the evening meetings actually have less public attendance than the morning meetings.
At this time, people can listen live to the commission regular meetings, hearings and workshops through a phone number and access code available on the county website at www.levyclerk.com. Recordings of all meetings are available on the site, as well. For those wishing to make public comments, they can do so through the website by visiting the county commission office at 310 School St. in Bronson, by calling 352 486-5218 or contacting their representative. They are listed below.
John Meeks, District 1: district1@levycounty.org
Rock Meeks, District 2: district2@levycounty.org
Desiree Mills, District 3: district3@levycounty.org
Tim Hodge, District 4: district4@levycounty.org
Matt Brooks, District 5: district5@levycounty.org
The meeting concluded with a tribute to Commissioner Lilly Rooks, who is retiring after 24 years in elected office. Her terms were not consecutive, serving 1990-1994, 1998-2010 and 2014 through present. She also served as a youth sports coach, volunteer paramedic and previously worked for the county sheriff’s office.
“I can tell you, it’s different to be in your last meeting because you’re retiring than it being your last meeting because you got fired,” quipped Rooks.
She continued to thank the commissioners, the county employees, the citizens of Levy County and reassured that she is leaving the board in good hands.
Tim Hodge takes her seat on Tuesday. Rooks did not run for re-election.
